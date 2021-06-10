DJ Henry's Shooting by Police in NY Getting New Review, 11 Years Later

A New York prosecutor is reviewing the deadly 2010 police shooting of a young Black man from Massachusetts, she announced Thursday.

Danroy "DJ" Henry, from Easton, was a 20-year-old junior at Pace University when he was shot to death by a white police officer in Pleasantville, New York, in 2010. His family has long pushed for a review of his death, and received support from celebrities like Jay-Z and Rihanna last year.

A review of the shooting and how it was investigated is being undertaken by the Westchester District Attorney's Office with the assistance of a former federal judge, DA Miriam Rocah announced Thursday. The review will also investigate the shooting of Kenneth Chamberlain, a 68-year-old Black veteran with mental illness who was shot in his home in 2011.

"The Henry and Chamberlain families and our community have felt strongly that further independent review is needed to heal the open wounds from these shootings. It is in that spirit that this review will be undertaken," Rocah said in a statement.

Both shootings were investigated by grand juries, which didn't bring charges for the officers who shot the men. The proceedings were sealed, following court protocol.

However, the Henry family later sued and has said they unearthed evidence of tampering that they believe supports a wrongful shooting designation. They do not know whether those details were ever taken into account in court.

DJ Henry's parents attended the announcement, as did Chamberlain's son.

Henry's sister, Amber Henry, called Thursday's announcement "bittersweet," saying the family still acutely feels Henry's loss.

"We remain hopeful. We remain eager. We remain determined and above all else, we remain in our armor, ready to continue a fight for one of the greatest humans I was/ am blessed to call my brother," she said in a statement.

The review will be conducted by prosecutors and investigators from within the Westchester District Attorney's Office with assistance from former federal judge John Gleeson and former federal public corruption prosecutor Douglas Zolkind, who now works at a law firm with Gleeson. Rocah said she will determine what action should be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

