Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
black bear

‘DO NOT APPROACH!' Black Bear Spotted in Plainville, Mass.

The bear was seen enjoying a late-night snack Saturday evening.

By Abby Vervaeke

Police were called to the area of the Plainville Water Department Saturday evening after a black bear was seen enjoying a nighttime snack.

The bear was spotted eating bird seed from a feeder before it ran into the woods, according to Plainville police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police say the Massachusetts Department of Wildlife was contacted.

“There are many reasons this could have occurred, but it is a reminder that we share our Town with many wild animals,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police say anyone who sees a bear in their yard should not approach it.

This article tagged under:

black bearPlainvillePlainville PoliceMassachusetts Department of Wildlife
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us