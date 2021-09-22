Local

Do You Know This Dog, Which Was Abandoned in an Everett Park?

Everett Police Animal Control is asking for information about "this sweet young girl," an intact female dog who was wearing a red harness and does not have a chip, police said

By Asher Klein

A dog that was abandoned in Everett's Florence Street Park
A person abandoned a dog in Everett, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police said, asking the public for help finding information on her owner.

Someone had called police to report suspicious activity involving the dog, then saw someone tying her up in Florence Street Park, then running away, Everett police said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

An officer kept the dog safe and gave her water untill animal control arrived, according to police.

Everett Police Animal Control is now asking for information about "this sweet young girl," an intact female who was wearing a red harness and does not have a chip, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to either call police at 617-387-1212 or email Stacia.gorgone@cityofeverett.org, referring to case number 831230.

