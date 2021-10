Police say they have located the parents of a child who was found unattended in Quincy on Friday morning.

Quincy police said they located the young girl, who is approximately 4 years old, around 11 a.m. at Atherton and South streets. Within an hour of when they asked the public for help finding the girl's parents, they announced they had been located.

The girl was safe and appeared healthy when she was found, police said.

No further information was immediately available.