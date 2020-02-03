Dodgers’ Latest Ask in Mookie Betts Trade Talks With Red Sox Revealed

Trade talks between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers don't just involve superstar outfielder Mookie Betts.

In their effort to shed salary, the Red Sox reportedly want to attach David Price's contract in a Betts trade with Los Angeles. Price has three years and $96 million remaining on his deal, and that's a boatload of money for a 34-year-old starting pitcher who's thrown more than 2,000 regular season innings. Let's also not forget all of the injuries Price has battled in his career.

For these reasons and others, it's far from surprising the Dodgers aren't too keen on paying the full amount owed to Price in any trade that involves Betts. USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reported Monday morning an update on the Dodgers' preference when it comes to Price's contract.

The #Redsox report to spring training camp in eight days and the biggest surprise will be if Mookie Betts is still wearing a Red Sox uniform and not in Phoenix in #Dodgers camp with David Price joining him. The Dodgers are trying to get Red Sox to pay part of Price’s contract. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 3, 2020

The Dodgers have a high payroll and aren't afraid to spend in a major way -- remember when they took on the contracts of Carl Crawford, Josh Beckett, Adrian Gonzalez and others in a trade with the Red Sox before the 2013 season? The Dodgers also need to be smart, though, because they already have a World Series-caliber roster without Betts and Price.

Los Angeles isn't the only potential Betts trade scenario with a salary hurdle. The San Diego Padres reportedly want the Red Sox to take Wil Myers and the $13 million left on his contract in any Betts deal. That's a lot of money for a player who's past his prime.

One rumor that's hard to fathom:the Padres want the Red Sox to take Wil Myers and pay $13M of his contract. Chaim Bloom has already gotten of him once, he's 29 years old and in his last 3 full seasons average 169 strikeouts and 1.86 WAR person season. For Mookie Betts. — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) February 3, 2020

Red Sox pitchers and catchers report to spring training in just over a week, with position players arriving soon after that. It would behoove the Red Sox to find a solution to Betts' situation before spring training begins.