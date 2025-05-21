Does ICE need a warrant? Here's what to know about your rights.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detaining people on the street or smashing a car window to place someone in handcuffs are scenes that are now often captured on video by bystanders.

Some of the bystanders are even confronting the officers, demanding they show a warrant to justify the legality of their actions, but those demands are often ignored.

Amid the public outcry, questions have been raised over the boundaries of their enforcement actions and the information the public is getting from immigrant advocates who encourage people to learn about their rights.

NBC10 Boston spoke to two former ICE employees, an immigration attorney and a criminology professor to identify the nuances that outline the scope of ICE's authority.

"The warrants that ICE works on are called detainers or they're administrative warrants, meaning they're not judicial warrants and they don't tend to come with the ability to … disregard some of these Fourth Amendment protections," explained former ICE Press Secretary Marc Raimondi.

The constitutional right protects from unreasonable searches and seizures.

Raimondi worked in the early days of the Department of Homeland Security under former President George W. Bush. He said administrative warrants are procedural and produced by the same agency without requiring a judge's signature.

"They don't always need that administrative warrant," he said. "If they come in contact with people who are undocumented, who cannot produce documents showing that they are legally in the country, they can detain them, too."

But if agents come knocking on someone's private property, a judicial warrant should be provided before a homeowner opens the door.

"Amendment protections still apply to residences. They do not apply to those walking down the street driving in their car and work in a public area," he said. "If they're on the street, [it's] perfectly legal for them to arrest an individual if they have a final order. A final order of removal is signed by an immigration judge or administratively by DHS."

Whether a warrant must be shown before, during or after an arrest or detainment is a grey area. It's also unclear to what lengths they're allowed to go to detain someone they deem a target.

"There's not a lot of ways to enforce your rights," said immigration attorney Louis Haskell.

He believes ICE is pushing the boundaries of what's legal.

"What we're seeing more and more of is ICE saying, 'Fine, if you're not giving us your identification, we're just going to take you and figure out who you are,'" he said.

UMass Boston criminology professor Dr. Daniel Gascon said the Trump administration is finding ways to give itself more executive power to carry out its mass deportation agenda.

"From a legal standpoint, the way that they're acting is that we're under invasion," he said. "It's enabled law enforcement to go way beyond the legal limits that we thought existed — that they were, at some point, respecting."

The bottom line is that there's not much one can do stop an agent from detaining someone. DHS has warned that trying to intervene in an operation can lead to an arrest.

Haskell suggests those who worry about being detained should be retaining a lawyer and have a backup plan for their family in the event they're not able to return home.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to DHS and ICE for comment on their MO, but didn't hear back by before publication.