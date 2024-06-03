Revere

Dog abandoned on Revere highway prompts police request for help

Police shared an image of the dog tied to the barrier along the side of the road

By Asher Klein

A dog that was abandoned on U.S. Route 1A in Revere, Massachusetts, in May 2024.
Revere Police Department

A dog was abandoned on a highway in Revere, Massachusetts, last week, and police are looking for help finding its owner.

The brown-and-white dog was found on Route 1A near Diamond Creek, Revere police said. The location is not far from Revere Beach.

Police shared an image of the dog tied to the barrier along the side of the road. They also shared an image of the dog at what appeared to be a care facility.

Anyone with information about the animal was asked to contact police at 781-656-1131 ext. 60342 or by emailing dcaramanica@reverepolice.org.

