Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Dog Mauls Boy Before Being Shot by Off-Duty Officer in Boston

"If it wasn’t for the off duty officer, this child would be dead," Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said

By Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

A dog severely injured an 11-year-old boy in a mauling in Boston Wednesday, authorities said, with a police officer stopping the attack and likely saving the child's life.

The boy was rushed to the hospital with bites to the neck, arm and groin after the attack, which took place about 12:09 p.m., officials said at a news conference.

An off-duty Boston police officer shot the dog, a pit bull, after hearing screaming and seeing the attack on Davidson Avenue in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. The officer was taken to the hospital as well.

"If it wasn’t for the off duty officer, this child would be dead," Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONBoston Police Departmentdorchesterdog attack
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us