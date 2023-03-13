Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
dogs

Dog Found Abandoned at Shrewsbury Shopping Center

Police shared an image of the dog, which is being held at the Worcester Animal Rescue League, but said it's not up for adoption

By Asher Klein

A dog that was abandoned in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.
Shrewsbury Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help finding the owners of a dog that was found abandoned in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning.

The dog was found tied to a bench by his leash near the Christmas Tree Shops store at a shopping center on Boston Turnpike (Route 9), Shrewsbury police said. Someone reported seeing the dog's owner get into a taxi.

The dog is neutered and wearing a black collar with a chain-style leash attached, but has no microchip, according to police.

They shared an image of the dog, which is being held at the Worcester Animal Rescue League, but said it's not up for adoption while they search for the owner or owners.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Paula Giardinella of America's Vet Dogs, which raises guide and service dogs for veterans, first responders and military members, discusses the need for volunteers in New England.

Anyone with information about the dog is asked to call Shrewsbury police at 508-845-4681 or Shrewsbury Anima Control at 508-841-8421.

More dog news

Staten Island Mar 10

Dog Walker Appears to Find Human Hand in Staten Island Forest

pets Mar 7

Should You Share a Bed With Your Pet? It Depends, Behaviorist Says — What to Know

Dog Sled Mar 7

New England's Biggest Dog Sled Race Has 1st Female Victor

This article tagged under:

dogsShrewsbury
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us