Dog Found Severely Burned on Mass. Route 1 Making Remarkable Recovery

A dog known as Annie is well on the road to recovery, two months after being found along Massachusetts Route 1 in Norwood, covered in second-degree burns in a case of animal cruelty.

The 1-year-old mixed-breed dog was brought to Norwood police in August when she was found as a stray along Route 1 near Ellis Avenue, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston. She received treatment at ARL's Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center, then Tufts Veterinary Emergency Treatment & Specialties in Walpole, for second-degree burns that covered her head, neck, shoulders, front limbs and abdomen.

Her recovery was expected to be long, but ARL veterinarian Hannah Donnelly said Tuesday that she is now pain free, though she has permanent scars.

"Everyone, I think, felt just heartbroken by what happened to her," Donnelly said. "It takes a toll on you, especially that someone would do that to her."

She said it's a testament to Annie that she was able to bounce back -- she started showing improvement within four weeks.

"She had just a lot of dead skin that had to be removed, she had infections going on," Donnelly said, but the dog's attitude and demeanor are now much better, and she's playing with toys and people at her foster home.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened to Annie and are encouraging anyone with information to contact investigators with the Animal Rescue League of Boston at 617-426-9170 x110 or cruelty@arlboston.org or at Norwood police at 781-440-5100.