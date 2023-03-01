Local

Dog in Distress: Exeter, NH Fire Department Rescues Chihuahua Stuck Under Deck

Daisy the Chihuahua slipped on an icy deck and fell through a gap between the deck and house

By Thea DiGiammerino

Exeter Fire Department

Firefighters in Exeter, New Hampshire came to the rescue of a Chihuahua Wednesday when the pooch took a tumble off the family’s deck.

According to a Facebook post by the Exeter Fire Department, Daisy’s owner Linda George noticed the deck was icy. She said she had the thought that Daisy could slip, and then she did, falling into a gap between the house and the deck.

The fire department responded and EMT/Firefighter Hope Moore was able to squeeze under the deck to get Daisy free. Daisy was unhurt and “thrilled” to get a treat once she was reunited with her owners.

“We’ll help people whenever, even if it’s not fire or medical. I would do anything to save my dog and clearly they feel the same way,” Moore said.

Daisy, who is 17, was unhurt and “thrilled” to get a treat once she was reunited with her owners.

