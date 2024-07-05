Dog in poor condition found abandoned in filthy crate in Belchertown

A dog was found abandoned in a squalid crate on the side of the road in Belchertown, Massachusetts, earlier this week, and officials are looking for the owner.

Belchertown Animal Control posted some graphic photos to their Facebook account of the poor, sweet beagle, who they believe is about two years old.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Two Good Samaritans found the dog Tuesday night in a crate on the service road between Tractor Supply and Planet Fitness. They did not notice her crate on the way to the gym but spotted it on their way out.

"This poor girl was sitting howling in a crate filled with feces," animal control said in their Facebook post.

Vet exams showed the dog has mange, double ear infections, two cherry eyes, interdigital infection with bacteria and severe dermatitis. She is also not spayed and looks to have had puppies in the past, animal control said.

Anyone who knows someone who had a dog like this is asked to contact animal control at 413-519-1754 or the Belchertown Police Department at 413-323-6685 (option 0).

According to animal control, it's going to be a long haul for this sweet girl that they've named 'Bagel.' Anyone who would like to help with the cost of her care can donate to animal control's gift fund. There are details in their Facebook post.