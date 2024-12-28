Dog missing 2 weeks after being hit by car returns to RI home in ‘Christmas miracle'

Animal rescue workers in Rhode Island were treated to a "Christmas miracle" when a dog who ran away after being hit by a car returned two weeks later, NBC affiliate WJAR reported Thursday.

Rescue President Nadine McCaffrey of Rhode Home Rescue told the station she was deeply concerned when Scout, a 1-year-old black Labrador, ran away from his foster home. He was last seen running into the woods after a vehicle hit him.

"I thought it was over. I thought it was over. It was very emotional," McCaffrey said.

Rescue workers launched a search effort, including the use of drones, but Scout remained missing.

Two weeks later, on Christmas Day, McCaffrey says Scout returned to his foster home.

"She heard some dog commotion out in the yard, and she looked out in the yard, and Scout was in the yard with her dog, attempting to play," McCaffrey said. "A Christmas miracle."

Scout's injured leg will need to be amputated, McCaffrey said. He is receiving treatment at an animal hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.