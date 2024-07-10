Dog rescues elderly owner from naked attacker in Manchester

A loyal dog jumped into action to save his owner's life during a violent encounter in New Hampshire earlier this week.

An 86-year-old man is recovering at the hospital after police say his neighbor attacked him outside of his Manchester home, threatening to kill him. Family members say his life was saved by the actions of his dog.

“He was throwing patio furniture, hitting with chairs, bricks, and rocks,”

Brittney Ardizzoni, the victim’s great-nice said.

Police said Donald Pierce, 55, surprised and then assaulted Ned Tarmey early Sunday morning when Tarmey let his dog out the back door of his house on Pine Avenue.

“There was man standing there and basically just said he was there to kill him,” Ardizzoni said.

Tarmey’s family said as Pierce attacked Tarmey the family dog, Kane, pounced on him, holding Pierce down until police got to the scene.



“He had no clothes on, so I’m guessing that whatever Kane did was, you know, probably not comfortable,” Ardizzoni said.

The attack appears random: Piece and Tarmey never met before Sunday. It leaves other neighbors, like Ron Clement uncomfortable.



“I don’t know why he went so whacky. I don’t know if it was drugs? If it was booze?” Clement said.

Police said before Pierce walked over, he had a fight with a woman.

He faces a slew of charges, including first degree assault, second degree assault-domestic violence, criminal threatening, criminal mischief, four counts of simple assault, criminal trespass, indecent exposure, misdemeanor criminal mischief, cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.

Tarmey is recovering at the hospital after leaving the ICU.



“He has a broken clavicle, broken arm, a brain bleed, fractures in his face, and in his eye,” Ardizzoni said.

His family said he doesn’t have a broken spirit, and Kane will be by his side as he begins rehab.

Pierce is being held pending a probable cause hearing scheduled for July 16.