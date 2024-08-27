Dog saves owner from Ayer building fire, authorities say

A family dog saved its owner from a fire that broke out in a building in Ayer, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on Mulberry Circle, the Ayer Fire Department said, where firefighters found flames coming from a first-floor kitchen. The homeowner had evacuated, but his dog was still inside, according to fire officials.

The man, alerted by his dog, found the upper floor filled with smoke, officials said, adding there were no working smoke alarms in the living area.

The flames were quickly knocked down.

The dog was found on the second-floor suffering from smoke inhalation, according to authorities, and was given oxygen on scene.

The animal was taken to an emergency veterinarian in Westford, where it is in stable condition, officials said.

"This incident was a near miss that could have had a very different outcome if not for the lucky and well-timed intervention of the family dog," fire officials wrote on Facebook.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.