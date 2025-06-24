Dorchester

Dog seen on social media being hit by leash in Dorchester to go up for adoption

An investigation is ongoing by the MSPCA's law enforcement, with the help of Boston Animal Control

By Matt Fortin

A dog who the MSPCA said was seen on video appearing to be hit with a leash in Dorchester has been surrendered to their care and will soon be up for adoption.

The one-and-a-half year-old Pit Bull Catahoula Leopard Dog mix is now named Pluto, and should be available for adoption sometime this week.

His case is the subject of an ongoing investigation by MSPCA Law Enforcement and Boston Animal Control. The MSPCA said in a news release that Pluto was seen in a widely-shared video on social media apparently being hit with a leash on June 15.

Pluto was surrendered to MSPCA-Angell on June 20.

“Video of this incident was circulated widely on social media, and we got a lot of calls about it,” MSPCA Law Enforcement Director, Chris Schindler, wrote in the news release. “We’re grateful for the community’s commitment to the wellbeing of animals, which helped us find this dog and get him to a place we know is safe.”

Schindler said the behavior by the person seen in the video was unlawful, and they pursue charges in cases like this one.

Meanwhile, Pluto was said to be doing well and doesn't need any major medical treatment before finding his forever home.

His fee will be waived during the Summer Ruff-Fresher adoptathon, which lasts until June 29.

