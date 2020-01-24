Dog Shocked by Electric Current on Charlestown Street Corner

An electric current created by a damaged service line jolted passing dogs on a Charlestown street corner for weeks, dog owners said.

The issue, which was repaired Friday morning, surfaced after the city hired a contractor to install a wheelchair ramp at the corner of Bunker Hill and St. Martin streets, Eversource said.

The contractor accidentally damaged some of Eversource’s underground equipment, the utility said.

“One of them was fine, and he just jumped,” said Anne McMahon, whose dog Kip was shocked. “I crossed the street and I heard him scream and he jumped up.”

Others somehow avoided the electric current altogether, but still expressed concerns.

“It’s really weird that dogs are getting shocked,” said dog walker Amber Carmark. “What’s next? Little kids?”

The dog that was shocked wasn’t seriously injured.