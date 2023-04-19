Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Dog Shot by Boston Police After Attacking Officer

The officer is expected to be OK; the dog's condition was not immediately known

By Marc Fortier

A dog was shot by Boston police after it reportedly bit an officer on Wednesday afternoon.

Boston police said an officer was bitten by a dog on Michigan Avenue in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Another officer then shot the animal.

The officer who was bitten was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The second officer who shot the dog was also taken to the hospital, per department procedure.

The dog's condition was not immediately released by police. They also did not say what type of dog it was.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Boston police said.

More Boston stories

decision 2024 7 hours ago

Anti-Vax Dem Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces 2024 Presidential Bid in Boston

Boston 6 hours ago

Police Search for Knife-Wielding Man Who Entered BU Building

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us