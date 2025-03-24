Dog with gunshot wound found dead in bag in the woods in Connecticut

A dog with a gunshot wound was found dead inside of a bag in the woods in East Hartford over the weekend.

Officers were alerted to a dog found in a garbage bag in the woods across from 53 Forbes Street on Sunday morning.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Animal control said the dog appears to be a young Pitbull-type dog that is maybe four to 10-weeks-old. The dog also reportedly had been shot in the side.

According to investigators, the dog appears to be mostly brown, but due to composition, it's difficult to say if the dog may also be gray in some areas.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

East Hartford animal control said this is the second dog that was found dead and thrown away like trash in less than a week. A golden retriever was found dead in a garbage can behind the abandoned Stop & Shop at 940 Silver Lane in East Hartford last Tuesday.

The investigations are active and ongoing into the deaths of both dogs. Anyone with information is asked to call animal control at (860) 291-7572.