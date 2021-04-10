Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Dog's Body Found in NH Lake Near Where Woman's Body Was Found, Officials Say

By Nathalie Sczublewski

The body of a dog believed to belong to a Massachusetts woman found dead last month has been recovered from the same New Hampshire lake that her body was, officials said Saturday. 

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, conservation officers recovered a dog believed to belong to Sinead Lyon in about 12 feet of water in Ossipee Lake Saturday by using an underwater drone. The dog was found just over 12 feet from where Lyons was found on March 26 -- she'd been missing for two weeks. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Lyons, a 41-year-old woman from Lowell, was found by New Hampshire Fish and Game officials while they searched the lake looking for her. The dog found Saturday matched the description of Lyons' dog, officials said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Red Sox 7 mins ago

Red Sox Place Star JD Martinez on COVID-Related Injury List

COVID-19 vaccine 2 hours ago

Mass. to See Big Drop in Johnson & Johnson Vaccines. Here's Why

Lyons had last been seen on March 11, while walking a German shepherd, state police said when announcing she went missing.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMassachusettslowellNew Hampshire Fish and Game DepartmentLake ossipee
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us