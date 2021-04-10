Dog's Body Found in NH Lake Near Where Woman's Body Was Found, Officials Say

The body of a dog believed to belong to a Massachusetts woman found dead last month has been recovered from the same New Hampshire lake that her body was, officials said Saturday.

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, conservation officers recovered a dog believed to belong to Sinead Lyon in about 12 feet of water in Ossipee Lake Saturday by using an underwater drone. The dog was found just over 12 feet from where Lyons was found on March 26 -- she'd been missing for two weeks.

Lyons, a 41-year-old woman from Lowell, was found by New Hampshire Fish and Game officials while they searched the lake looking for her. The dog found Saturday matched the description of Lyons' dog, officials said.

Lyons had last been seen on March 11, while walking a German shepherd, state police said when announcing she went missing.