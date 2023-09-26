Dogs died of Canine parvovirus, not ivermectin poisoning, Berkley police say

Two dogs that died after falling ill at a home-based kennel in Berkley, Massachusetts, were not poisoned, as their owner initially believed, police announced Tuesday.

Berkley police said they received a report on Aug. 31 from a resident who was concerned about the sudden illness of four of their puppies. Two of the puppies later died, and the other two are still receiving veterinary care.

Police said they investigated the deaths along with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and local veterinarians and determined that the puppes died after contracting Canine parvovirus, a highly-contagious illness that is often fatal to dogs -- especially younger ones that haven't been vaccinated.

The owner of the dogs told WJAR last week that he believed someone had maliciously poisoned the dogs with ivermectin, which is sometimes used in heartworm prevention in dogs and cats. But police said their investigation has ruled out foul play.

"We understand that this has been an unsettling situation in our community, and we wish to thank our residents for their patience during our investigation," Berkley Police Chief Christopher Baker said in a statement. "The Berkley Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents, including our two- and four-legged ones."

No further details were released.