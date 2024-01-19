Concord

Dogwalker falls through ice while trying to rescue dog in Concord

Firefighters believe the woman went after the dog to rescue it after it fell through the ice

By Thea DiGiammerino

A 26-year-old woman and a dog were both taken to the hospital after falling through the ice of a pond in Concord, Massachusetts, on Friday.

Concord fire officials said a concerned passerby called 911 around 10:40 a.m. after the pair went through the ice at a pond near Balls Hill Road. By the time firefighters arrived the woman and the dog had made it back to shore. The woman, a dogwalker, was carried out in a stokes basket and taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

The dog's owner was called to the scene and took the dog to a local veterinary hospital for treatment.

Neither of their conditions was immediately clear Friday night.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Firefighters believe the woman went after the dog to rescue it after it fell through the ice.

"We would like to remind members of the community that our recommendation is to stay off the ice, but if you choose to do so, to proceed with great caution and be prepared," said Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge.

Ice should be at least 4" thick before trying to walk on it, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. If you do fall through, it's important not to panic and to try to move back onto the ice from the direction you came. If a pet falls in, experts say you should not go after the animal and instead should look for help.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Next Pats Podcast 46 mins ago

Similarities and differences between Mayo and Belichick's styles

travel 2 hours ago

2024 travel outlook: This time of year, there are Boston bargains to be had

For more ice safety tips, click here.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Concord
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us