Domestic abuse survivors push for protection against ‘coercive control'

Fourteen hours after being diagnosed with cancer in 2019, Carmen Aliber said her abuser coerced her into heading to Newton City Hall to apply for a marriage license.

There was no time to write a prenuptial agreement, Aliber said, because she hadn't planned on marrying him. Aliber thought the impromptu action reflected her illness -- but then her abuser told her not to notify anyone else after she shared the news with her best friend.

"He totally took me to the cleaners," Aliber told the News Service Tuesday after speaking at a legislative and media briefing at the State House hosted by Together Rising Above Coercion Coalition, composed of survivors and advocates.

The abuse started two months later.

Aliber said her now-ex husband used his cybersecurity background to control all aspects of her life, like linking their electronic devices to monitor phone calls, emails, texts and photos. Aliber said her abuser also "duped" her into draining her assets to "assume his mountain of debt."

"I naively thought domestic abuse doesn't happen to somebody like me -- how wrong I was," Aliber, who described herself as a competent and independent woman, said during the briefing.

When police responded to her home after Aliber was threatened, she learned about the challenge of filing for a 209A restraining order against her abuser.

"Without visible bruises, blood or breaks, our overburdened courts may see my request as frivolous," Aliber recalled. "Despite no visible scars, let me assure you that coercive control in its many forms -- be it emotional, psychological, physical, sexual, technological, financial and legal -- is as damaging and devastating as a punch in the face or a broken arm. Abuse is abuse."

But domestic abuse victims could gain expanded protections -- namely, securing a restraining order in the absence of physical harm -- under proposals from Reps. Natalie Higgins and Tram Nguyen and Sen. Michael Moore (H 1547 / S 1077). The bills are awaiting a hearing before the Committee on the Judiciary.

Coercive control, which the legislation defines as behavior that "has the purpose or effect of substantially restricting an individual's safety or autonomy through intimidation, isolation, implicit or explicit threats, or by compelling compliance," could forge the basis for seeking a restraining order. Abusers who threaten to harm or kill their partner or child, isolate the other parent from friends and support networks, and control their finances are examples of coercive control, based on the legislation.

Coercive control is at the root of domestic abuse, advocates and lawmakers emphasized at the briefing.

Restraining orders could also be sought in circumstances involving technological abuse, which includes cyberstalking, sharing explicit images and impersonating through any type of technology like mobile devices and social media platforms, according to the legislation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

"We have an opportunity here to close the books on this unacceptable behavior and to ensure that the courts recognize that these manipulative behaviors are abuse, and to allow for protections that victims and survivors deserve," Nguyen, an Andover Democrat, said. "Domestic violence, again, is not always physical. Sometimes it's so much more insidious than that."

Higgins, a Leominster Democrat, said the legislation would also extend the statute of limitations for domestic violence crimes from six to 15 years, which is the time limit for rape.

It's a thorny component of the bill for some advocates who are worried the longer timeframe could make it difficult to prove facts around the case, Higgins acknowledged in an interview after the briefing. But Higgins, a former rape crisis counselor, contended that survivors need additional time to heal and to feel comfortable reporting a crime to law enforcement.

The coalition also advocated for bills from Rep. Natalie Blais and Moore (H 1399 / S 1079) that would allow survivors to request an order restricting "controlling and abusive litigation" that's intended to abuse, harass, intimidate, threaten or maintain contact with another party, particularly a current or former family or household member.

Shaquera Robinson spoke at Tuesday's event and said she sought a restraining order from her long-time partner after he punched and knocked her out in front of her children. She said she had to grapple with him filing "tons of untrue police reports" that falsely accused her of abuse. Robinson, who's now the founder of Dorchester-based Shaquera's Story Domestic Violence Consulting & Coaching, Inc. said he later stole her driver's license and falsified a report that she wanted to establish a shared parenting plan.

Lengthy court battles caused Robinson to lose wages and eventually her job as an educator. She broke into tears Tuesday saying the legislation -- which allows survivors to be compensated for child care, transportation and attorney fees -- would have "definitely helped" her.

Urging survivors and advocates to lobby their elected officials at the State House, Moore said the bills highlighted at the briefing will provide the resources and protections that victims need during crises.

"Legislators alone cannot get legislation passed," Moore, a Millbury Democrat, said. "We get the privilege of being here and being the face of legislation, trying to move it to the Legislature. But if we don't have the support of you, these pieces of legislation will not go forward."