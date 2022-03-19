Donation Drive Held in Framingham for Orphanage in Ukraine

The community came together for a food and clothes donation drive in Framingham, Massachusetts, in an effort to help children at an orphanage in Ukraine.

Volunteers helped sort and pack donations Saturday for the orphanage that is serving as a transit point for children being evacuated from Ukraine who have been separated from their parents.

The donation drive was organized by Jookender, a group for Russian-speaking communities in Massachusetts. The Framingham nonprofit is preparing to ship out the donations -- everything from hygiene products and food, to clothes and some comfort items -- as soon as possible.

They say they have been overwhelmed by the community's support.

"We are all personally touched by what is happening there so we want to make sure we are giving back to the communities because many of us have joined the community initially because we were in need. We were looking to become part of a community when we relocated to this country. And now many of us are giving back to make sure we provide the support to those who are in need," said Anastasia Bergman..

There are many ways to support humanitarian aid efforts here in the U.S. and abroad. Jookender is accepting monetary donations to help ship all of the items they've collected.