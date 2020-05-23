Donna Morrissey, of the American Red Cross, Has Died

Longtime American Red Cross employee Donna Morrissey has died, the organization said Saturday, calling her compassionate and unwaveringly dedicated to the organization's work.

Morrissey had served in American Red Cross since 2003, when she left her role as the spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Boston. She was director of national partnerships for Red Cross Biomedical Services.

She had worked on large-scale disasters including the Boston Marathon bombing, the Sandy Hook shooting and hurricanes Harvey and Sandy.

"She never hesitated to do whatever she could to help those in need during their most devastating moments, whether that was a hand to hold or a shoulder to cry on," read a statement from the American Red Cross. "Donna's heartfelt compassion, vibrant spirit and unwavering dedication will be dearly missed by the Red Cross family."