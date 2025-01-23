Don't miss the parade of planets — here's what to know

It’s been pretty cold recently, so you may need to channel your inner polar bear to get a good view of the ongoing planetary alignment this month.

In the coming weeks, Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Saturn, and Venus will put on a show after sunset. While alignments like this aren’t rare, they also don’t come around every year.

If the idea of stargazing in subfreezing weather doesn’t appeal to you, rest assured there’s plenty of time (and clear weather) to take a peek. We’re warding off the storms in the coming days, and this alignment will technically go through the entire month of February – with the exception of Neptune and Saturn, as they get lost in the glare of the Sun.

Researchers at MIT unveiled two new planet discoveries in May, in conjunction with other institutions. But what's a "puffy Jupiter" anyways?

How to see parade of planets?

To see the planets, simply look south about an hour and a half after sunset (around 4:45 p.m. these days). Four planets will be glaringly visible to the naked eye, but Saturn and Neptune will require binoculars and a telescope, respectively.

The best part of this is that all the planets will trace a rough line from one horizon to another! And with Earth passing between Mars and the Sun, this will be our best chance in two years to see that particular planet.

Can you see all the planets?

This alignment is all the rage on social media, but as always. don’t believe everything you hear or see. Some are saying you can see ALL the planets in a line this month. That is never possible from our vantage point on Earth. In theory, it can happen every 396 BILLION years, but unfortunately, our sun will go supernova in about 5-6 billion years, so…

Muster the courage, grab a hot beverage and thick parka, and check out this celestial show in the winter sky.

Happy planet hunting!