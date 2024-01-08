Donut Villa in Newtonville has apparently closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a small local group of dining spots known in part for their donuts has closed one of their locations.

According to a couple of sources, Donut Villa in Newtonville was locked up and dark last Friday and Saturday, while another source told us earlier that it did appear shuttered, though at the time, we were told by someone at one of the other locations that it was still open. A check on the website for the business indicates that indeed appears to be closed, however, as it has been removed from the website.

The Newtonville location of Donut Villa debuted in the fall of 2022 in the former Brewer's Coalition space, joining existing locations in Malden and Cambridge; an outlet in Arlington opened up a few months later in early 2023.

The address for the now-closed location of Donut Villa in Newtonville was 344 Walnut Street, Newtonville, MA, 02460. The website for the three existing locations is at https://www.donutvilladiner.com/

