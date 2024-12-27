Boston

Police seek suspect in Dorchester assault

Investigators said it happened around 1:25 p.m. in 770-block of Dudley Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

Boston police say the person pictured above was involved in an alleged assault on Dudley Street on Dec. 25, 2024.
Boston Police Department

Boston police are searching for a suspect believed involved in what they described as an aggravated assault on Christmas Day in Dorchester.

Investigators said it happened around 1:25 p.m. in 770-block of Dudley Street.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The suspect was wearing all black clothing and gloves at the time.

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured above or has more information is urged to call police at 617-343-4275, or make an anonymous tip to  the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). 

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

More local news

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

Man in critical condition after being stabbed outside NH mall

Massachusetts 7 hours ago

Natick man indicted in Iran-backed deadly drone strike due in court Friday

Boston 23 hours ago

Boston police officer arrested on domestic violence charge

This article tagged under:

Boston
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us