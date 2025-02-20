Boston

Child rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries in Boston, police say

It wasn't immediately clear how the child was hurt

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A child was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, police said.

A call was placed for an unresponsive child at a building on Bowdoin Street, near Norton Street, about 2:28 p.m., police said. The child was rushed to a local hospital.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The investigation was in its early stages, according to police, who didn't share more information, including how the child was believed to have been hurt.

More Boston news

East Boston 11 hours ago

Dozens displaced after fire at East Boston apartment building

first alert forecast 12 hours ago

Snow for some as Boston trends toward its coldest winter in 7 years

4 Nations Face-off 9 hours ago

Team USA versus Canada in 4 Nations final, with an injury story on the sidelines

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

BostonDorchester
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us