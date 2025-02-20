Child rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries in Boston, police say

A child was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, police said.
A call was placed for an unresponsive child at a building on Bowdoin Street, near Norton Street, about 2:28 p.m., police said. The child was rushed to a local hospital.
The investigation was in its early stages, according to police, who didn't share more information, including how the child was believed to have been hurt.
