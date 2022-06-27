Fire Burns 2 Buildings in Dorchester, Displacing 16 People

A fire that erupted in a three-floor home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Monday spread to another building, officials said.

Two firefighters had minor injuries from cuts and 16 people were displaced by the blaze, a Boston fire official said.

The department was called to the heavy fire on Wales Street about 1:15 p.m. Officials said it appeared to have started on the first floor but its cause wasn't immediately clear.

At approximately 1:15 heavy fire on all 3 floors of a multi family building. The fire has extended to the adjacent building. This is now a 4 alarm fire. pic.twitter.com/taOuHBOPnB — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Companies attacking the fire from the roof of the adjacent building. pic.twitter.com/U2BQVGQLpR — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2022

The building where the fire started has three apartments, but everyone who lives inside is family, according to people at the scene. All were able to get out safely, including a 2-month-old baby and pets, but everything in the homes were a total loss.

Video and images from the scene showed several fire trucks, some with their ladders deployed, and much of the exterior of one set of apartments charred, as well as the side of an adjacent building.

Fire on Wales Street in Boston. Triple decker. Fire went through all 3 floors. @NBC10Boston @necn pic.twitter.com/1OoBPZijNR — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) June 27, 2022

This is a breaking new story that will be updated when more information is available.