Fire Burns 2 Buildings in Dorchester, Displacing 16 People

A fire that erupted in a three-floor home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Monday spread to another building, officials said.
Two firefighters had minor injuries from cuts and 16 people were displaced by the blaze, a Boston fire official said.
The department was called to the heavy fire on Wales Street about 1:15 p.m. Officials said it appeared to have started on the first floor but its cause wasn't immediately clear.
The building where the fire started has three apartments, but everyone who lives inside is family, according to people at the scene. All were able to get out safely, including a 2-month-old baby and pets, but everything in the homes were a total loss.
Video and images from the scene showed several fire trucks, some with their ladders deployed, and much of the exterior of one set of apartments charred, as well as the side of an adjacent building.
