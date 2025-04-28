9 residents displaced by fire at Dorchester multi-family home

Boston firefighters responded to a blaze at a multi-family home in the city's Dorchester neighborhood Sunday night.

Crews arrived around 9 p.m. to find heavy fire in the back of the building at 357 Bowdoin Street. The Boston Fire Department says the heat from the flames had started to melt the siding on the adjacent building and the house in the rear.

Firefighters were able to quickly stop the flames from spreading to multiple buildings using an aggressive interior and exterior attack, the fire department said.

No injures were reported, according to fire officials, who say damages are estimated at $500,000.

Nine people were displaced by the blaze, and they are being assisted with housing by the American Red Cross of Massachusetts.

Investigators will determine the cause of the fire.