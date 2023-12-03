Massachusetts

Dorchester bridge stuck open, detours in place

The Dorchester Bay Bridge, also known as the Beades Bridge, carries Morrissey Boulevard traffic in Boston and is stuck in the upright position

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The Dorchester Bay Bridge in Boston became stuck in the upright position on Sunday, forcing transportation officials to close the bridge to traffic.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said repair crews had been deployed and were evaluating the bridge, also known as the Beades Bridge.

A detour is in place until further notice. State police and MassDOT crews are assisting with traffic that would ordinarily use this bridge, which carries Morrissey Boulevard traffic in Boston.

Other information was not available, including how long a repair could take.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBostondorchester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us