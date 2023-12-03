Dorchester bridge stuck open, detours in place

The Dorchester Bay Bridge in Boston became stuck in the upright position on Sunday, forcing transportation officials to close the bridge to traffic.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said repair crews had been deployed and were evaluating the bridge, also known as the Beades Bridge.

A detour is in place until further notice. State police and MassDOT crews are assisting with traffic that would ordinarily use this bridge, which carries Morrissey Boulevard traffic in Boston.

Other information was not available, including how long a repair could take.