Dorchester Liquor Store Fire Causes Over $500K in Damage

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by BFD

By Shauna Golden

A building fire that broke out in Dorchester late Friday night resulted in over $500,000 worth of damage, firefighters say.

All companies of the Boston Fire Department were working to put out the second-alarm fire at Alexander's Wine and Spirits at 757 Gallivan Blvd. around 11:15 p.m., according to firefighters. There was frozen water everywhere, as it was 24 degrees outside.

According to a tweet by the Boston Fire Department, there were "frozen water lines & fingers & toes," but the firefighters were "ready for whatever comes."

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for a hand injury, according to BFD. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The building will be turned over to the owner, according to BFD.

