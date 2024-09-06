Arrest made in deadly Dorchester shooting

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood two weeks ago, police announced Friday.

Officers responded to Washington Street on Aug. 24, where they found 38-year-old Jashun Cooley suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Cooley, of Roxbury, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said.

Joseph Ruggs, of Dorchester, was arrested Thursday in Brockton, according to police, who said he was charged with murder, unlawful possession of ammunition without an FID card, carrying a firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

It's unclear if Ruggs has an attorney who could speak to his charges.