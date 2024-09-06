Dorchester

Arrest made in deadly Dorchester shooting

Joseph Ruggs, of Dorchester, was arrested Thursday in Brockton, Boston police said

By Anthony Vega

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood two weeks ago, police announced Friday.

Officers responded to Washington Street on Aug. 24, where they found 38-year-old Jashun Cooley suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Cooley, of Roxbury, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said.

Joseph Ruggs, of Dorchester, was arrested Thursday in Brockton, according to police, who said he was charged with murder, unlawful possession of ammunition without an FID card, carrying a firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

It's unclear if Ruggs has an attorney who could speak to his charges.

More Dorchester news

Boston Sep 4

The scene at shuttered Carney Hospital as Dorchester awaits ripple effects

Dorchester Sep 3

Deadly Dorchester shooting sparks calls for more police surveillance cameras

This article tagged under:

Dorchester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us