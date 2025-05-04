Man fatally shot in Dorchester, police say

A man is dead after being shot late Saturday night in Dorchester, according to Boston police, who announced a death investigation is underway.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to a radio call for a person shot in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Georgia Street, and found one adult male victim with a gunshot wound, police said Sunday morning.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Further details around what happened were not immediately available, and there was no word on any suspects.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the circumstances around this incident and encourage anyone with information to contact them at 617-343-4470.

Anonymous tips can also be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word "TIP."

Police add that photos and videos related to their investigation can be submitted anonymously via the tip line.