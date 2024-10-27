Person sought in Dorchester hot pocket assault

A man assaulted someone with a hot pocket in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood last weekend, police announced as they asked for the public's help identifying the individual wanted in connection to the assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Boston police say the suspect reportedly also displayed a knife during the incident which occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, in the area of 521 Columbia Road.

Other details about what happened were not immediately shared, including any information about the victim.

Detectives are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can also be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP' plus your message.