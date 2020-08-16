Dorchester House Fire Displaces Residents, Leaves $100K in Damage, Officials Say

A fire in the attic of a house in Dorchester displaced several residents from their homes Sunday morning, fire official said.

The blaze, reported around 8:25 a.m. to the Boston Fire Department, left an estimated $100,000 in damage to the building at 63 Waldron Street.

No one was reported injured, but six people lived in the residence. The Red Cross and Neighborhood Services are working to help them find housing.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.