Dorchester Man Accused of Double Murder, Animal Cruelty Due in Court

A Dorchester man is due in court Monday to face murder charges for the death of two women stabbed at a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Marcus Chavis, 34, was arrested Sunday afternoon shortly after police discovered two women had been stabbed inside of a home on Taft Street in Dorchester.

One of the woman died on the scene, while the other suffered serious injuries and later died at a local hospital, Boston police said.

An injured dog was also taken out of the home by police, according to neighbors. Chavis is also expected to be arraigned on one charge of animal cruelty.

Two children were also present in the home at the time, but were not physically harmed. They were brought to a hospital for an evaluation, police say.

"I saw a bunch of cop cars pull up and two little kids got taken out of the house with a couple EMTs and a couple police officers," neighbor Alex Moschetto said.

Officers responded to the home shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Neighbors were shocked to discover the events that took place.

“I believe this is out of the ordinary for everyone around here right now," another neighbor Danny O'Donoghue said.

Neighbor Carlos Aceituno says he saw one of the women just hours before the incident - the details of which are still unclear.

“I say, ‘Hi,’ and when I have my car down the street, and always I say, ‘Hi, my sweetheart,’" Aceituno said.

“It’s very, very hard. When the guy told me — I’m in shock right now."