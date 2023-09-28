dorchester

Dorchester man accused of having half-dressed, drunk teenager in his bed

An investigation reportedly showed that Lopez gave the girl a number of alcoholic drinks, before bringing her to his room and offering her money for sex

By Matt Fortin

Shutterstock

A Dorchester man is facing a federal charge of attempted sex trafficking of a minor, after police said they found a 14-year-old girl with no pants on in his bed back in June, federal prosecutors alleged Wednesday.

Carlos Lopez, who is 27, is being held pending a detention hearing that is scheduled for Oct. 5 in federal court in Boston.

Police responded on June 1 to a 911 call, and charging documents said that officers found a 14-year-old girl partially undressed and heavily intoxicated in Lopez's bed. Lopez was said to be next to her on the bed, fully clothed. When the teen left the bedroom, Lopez allegedly barricaded himself in his room for around 20 minutes.

Police found several empty beer bottles in the room when they were able to get inside, as well as female pants and underwear near Lopez's bed, prosecutors said. Authorities added that the victim told police on scene that she didn't know who took her pants off or when it happened, and that she woke up with them off.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Prosecutors said that Lopez allegedly indicated that he was introduced to the girl so that he could have sex with her; reportedly having agreed to pay $100 for the act. He also allegedly indicated that he did not complete any sex act before police arrived.

An investigation reportedly showed that Lopez gave the girl a number of alcoholic drinks, before bringing her to his room and offering her money for sex.

If found guilty, attempted sex trafficking of a minor carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

More Dorchester news

Boston Sep 26

Armed robbery suspect arrested after standoff in Dorchester, police say

Boston Sep 22

Postal worker robbed in Dorchester

This article tagged under:

dorchester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us