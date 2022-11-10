Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
roslindale

Dorchester Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery, Police Say

A 36-year-old from Dorchester is accused of demanding money and jewelry from two people in Roslindale

By Matt Fortin

Getty Images

Officers have arrested a man who is accused of demanding money and jewelry from two people and firing a gun during the ordeal, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.

Sylvester Coburn, 36, of Dorchester, was arrested Wednesday in Dorchester after the incident that happened around 10:05 a.m. in Roslindale, police said.

Police responded to a shots fired call on the 4300 block of Washington Street, where the man reportedly followed two people into a building at gunpoint while demanding money and jewelry, police said. During what police called a "struggle with the victims," two rounds were fired, but no one was hurt, according to BPD.

He didn't get away with any of money or jewelry, police said.

The man being accused allegedly left in a vehicle, which police said they were able to track down in Dorchester.

Police made the arrest around 1 p.m.

Coburn is facing several charges, including armed robbery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, armed with intent to rob, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Coburn is expected in West Roxbury District Court Thursday for an arraignment.

More West Roxbury Stories

NBC10 Boston Responds Sep 22

NBC10 Boston Responds Helps West Roxbury Woman After Banking Scam

boston restaurant talk Jun 9

Boston Ale House in West Roxbury Has Soft-Opened; Official Opening Imminent

This article tagged under:

roslindaleBoston policedorchester
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us