Dorchester Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery, Police Say

Officers have arrested a man who is accused of demanding money and jewelry from two people and firing a gun during the ordeal, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.

Sylvester Coburn, 36, of Dorchester, was arrested Wednesday in Dorchester after the incident that happened around 10:05 a.m. in Roslindale, police said.

Police responded to a shots fired call on the 4300 block of Washington Street, where the man reportedly followed two people into a building at gunpoint while demanding money and jewelry, police said. During what police called a "struggle with the victims," two rounds were fired, but no one was hurt, according to BPD.

He didn't get away with any of money or jewelry, police said.

The man being accused allegedly left in a vehicle, which police said they were able to track down in Dorchester.

Police made the arrest around 1 p.m.

Coburn is facing several charges, including armed robbery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, armed with intent to rob, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Coburn is expected in West Roxbury District Court Thursday for an arraignment.