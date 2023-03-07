Dorchester Man Arrested Following Deadly Roxbury Shooting Over the Weekend

Authorities in Boston have announced the arrest of a man charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

Austin Dillon, a 36-year-old from Dorchester, was arrested at around 8:40 p.m. Monday, following the murder on Weaver Way Saturday afternoon, a news release said.

Dillon was arrested without incident, and was expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court. He is facing a firearm charge in addition to the murder charge.

A man was killed during the shooting in Roxbury over the weekend, which Boston police responded to just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deputy Supt. James Miller said Saturday that detectives didn't yet know if the victim lived at the housing complex where the shooting occurred, or was visiting.

A pair of sisters spoke to NBC10 Boston on Sunday and said while they've lived in the area for several years, they are now concerned for their safety. They are scared by what happened on Saturday and said they don't feel comfortable leaving their doors unlocked anymore.

Boston police confirm officers responded to Weaver Way shortly after 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and found a victim with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

"My little sister looked out the window and we saw like a bunch of cops and we were just wondering what happened. We didn't hear anything the night before, we didn't hear any arguing or shots or anything like that. We just looked out and it was crazy," they said.

"It's obviously a tragedy any time this happens," Miller said of Saturday's fatal shooting. "One's too many for any neighborhood."