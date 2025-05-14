Boston

Boston police seek man missing since February

Alex Morreale, 31, of Dorchester, was last heard from on Feb. 24, Boston police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police issue Missing Person Alert for 31-Year-Old Alex Morreale, of Dorchester, who was last seen in February 2025.
Boston police

Boston police are seeking the public's help locating a 31-year-old man who has been missing more than two months.

Alex Morreale, of Dorchester, was last heard from on Monday, Feb. 24, according to police. He has a last known address in the area of Virginia Street in Dorchester and is believed to be in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, as well as Dudley Street and Belden Street.

Police describe Morreale as about 5'9 and 180 pounds with short brown hair and a tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone who has information on Morreale's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can always be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word "TIP."

