Person injured in Dorchester shooting; no arrests

One person was shot Saturday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and no arrests have been made.

Boston police say officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to the area of 10 Morrill Street for a reported shooting.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, police said. There was no immediate word on their condition or the extent of their injuries.

A suspect is not in custody at this time, according to police.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

An investigation is underway.