Person injured in Dorchester shooting; no arrests

Boston police didn't immediately know the extent of the victim's injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

One person was shot Saturday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and no arrests have been made.

Boston police say officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to the area of 10 Morrill Street for a reported shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, police said. There was no immediate word on their condition or the extent of their injuries.

A suspect is not in custody at this time, according to police.

An investigation is underway.

