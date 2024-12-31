Two charged with murder in deadly Dorchester shooting

Two people have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood earlier this month, police said.

Darius Powell, 25, of Rhode Island, and Daiquan Miller, 25, of Dorchester, are accused in the shooting death of 37-year-old Keith Cousin on Dec. 9, according to Boston police. Cousin was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after officers responded to a Shotspotter activation in the area of 114 Devon St. that night.

Cousin, who was from Bayonne, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Powell and Miller have been in custody for other charges. They were first identified as suspects in the shooting that night, when detectives began to check footage from surveillance cameras in the area. Investigators broadcast a description of two suspects and the direction in which they fled. Officers found two people leaving an alley in the rear of 270 Columbia Road. They attempted to speak with the individuals, who immediately sprinted from the area. They were apprehended shortly thereafter following a foot pursuit.

A canvass of the area, including the path in which the suspects had fled, was conducted, and police recovered two guns.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Devon Street in Dorchester.

Police secured arrest warrants charging Powell and Miller with murder on Tuesday. They will be arraigned at a later date.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.