hotel fire

Firefighters Extinguish Fire at Dorchester Hotel

The department reported no injuries in the blaze

By Parker Pence

fire ladders battle the flames at Ramada Boston
Boston Fire

The second story of the Ramada by Wyndham Boston caught fire Sunday afternoon at 800 Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester.

Boston fire responded to the flames around 2:30 p.m. and worked to ventilate the heavy smoke that had spread throughout the building. Officials said the hotel was evacuated temporarily due to the blaze.

The department reported no injuries as a result of the fire.

It is unclear how many people were staying at the hotel, and the building inspector has not yet determined how many people were displaced by the fire.

Companies were able to contain the fire at the Ramada to one room but there is water and smoke damage to other parts of the building, according to the fire department.

Damage is estimated at $75,000. The cause is under investigation.

The fire broke out on a busy day for Boston firefighters, who put out a house fire in Hyde Park earlier on Sunday.

