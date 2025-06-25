7 people taken to hospital after van crashes into building in Dorchester

Seven people were taken to the hospital after a transportation van crashed into a building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday.

Boston police said they were called in around 1 p.m. for a report of a van that crashed into a residential building between 24/26 Rowell Street.

There were 16 people on the van, who police described as elderly. Seven of them were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Boston Inspectional Services was called in to assess any structural damage to the building.

The crash remains under investigation. No other details were immediately available.