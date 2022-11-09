Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester

A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the shooting happened outside, and the victim was a man in his 30s.

"Too many guns on the street, and gun violence can shake our communities very quickly," Hayden said. "So here we are yet again with another ongoing concern. We're going to do anything we can to resolve this matter and solve this case."

He asked members of the community who saw or know anything about the shooting to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4470 or the anonymous Crimestoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting 'TIP' to CRIME 27463.