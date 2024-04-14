dorchester

Man injured in Dorchester shooting

The victim’s condition is unknown as the investigation continues

By Laney Broussard

NBC10 Boston

A man was injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting on Vesta Road around 5 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital, but his condition is currently unknown.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More stories

Franklin Park Apr 13

Volunteers clean up Franklin Park as part of Marathon festivities

Apr 11

Mike Gorman retires as voice of the Celtics

Boston Apr 7

Man facing several fraud charges in ‘brazen' Boston room rental scheme

This article tagged under:

dorchester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us