2 hurt in shooting in Dorchester

Two people were taken to the hospital after a daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday.

Police said they were called to Seaver Street just before 11 a.m. There they found two shooting victims, who were taken to the hospital with what was described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.