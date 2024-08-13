Dorchester

Search continues for people in deadly Dorchester shooting

Anyone who has video or information should call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston police are still searching for the people behind a deadly shooting in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

The shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Monday inside of a triple-decker home on Trent Street, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital, where one of them died, police said.

The second victim is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made at this point, according to police, who said they believe they're searching for more than one person. 

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone who has video or information should call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

